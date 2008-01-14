Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War - Soulstorm Demo Out Now

Actually, I can't begin to imagine how hard it is to balance nine different sides - seven from the original games and previous expansions, plus the Sisters of Battle and the Dark Elder that come with Soulstorm. Madness.

You can grab the 1.2GB monstrosity from Internode Games Network, among other sites.

The game proper is due out sometime in March this year.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Soulstorm Demo [Internode Games Network]