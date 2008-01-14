The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War - Soulstorm Demo Out Now

soulstorm.jpgWhere do all these expansions keep coming from! I don't think there's another RTS in history with as many additions as Relic's Dawn of War. Kudos to THQ and the developer for keeping the game fresh for so many years.

Actually, I can't begin to imagine how hard it is to balance nine different sides - seven from the original games and previous expansions, plus the Sisters of Battle and the Dark Elder that come with Soulstorm. Madness.

You can grab the 1.2GB monstrosity from Internode Games Network, among other sites.

The game proper is due out sometime in March this year.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Soulstorm Demo [Internode Games Network]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles