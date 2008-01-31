The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Warhawk 1.3 Brings Custom Paint Jobs, Contest

warhawk_customization.jpgThe next update for PlayStation 3 dogfighter Warhawk should appeal the fashion design crowd. It's ushering in a new era of visual customisation for vehicles and foot soldiers, giving budding designers the chance to have their work featured in-game. Sony and Incognito are currently holding a contest, seeking decal design and paint scheme submissions, 70 of which will be included in the upcoming patch. Details are still scarce—but coming "pretty soon," says producer Dylan Jobe—on the rest of what version 1.3 will bring, so stay tuned.

The contest is open to U.S. residents only (blame the lawyers!) and entrants would be wise to read the rules before firing up MS Paint. May we suggest a tasteful blend of tropical pink, chartreuse, white and black? Possibly with a bold "K" for your decal? Just riffing, here.

Warhawk Paint & Insignia Contest! [PlayStation.blog]

