Warner Bros. Goes Blu-ray Only, Format War Lingers On

In another "win" for "consumers" Warner Bros. Entertainment announced today that it would be going exclusively Blu-ray for hi-definition movie releases as of May 2008. This point in the W column for fans of the Sony-backed, PlayStation 3-approved format will probably help in calming those still basking in the furious red glow of rage born of Paramount's decision to go HD-DVD only. Consider that HD disc format war "stalemate" now over, Sir Stringer!

The reason for Warner's new Blu-ray allegiance? According to WB CEO Barry Meyer, "The window of opportunity for high-definition DVD could be missed if format confusion continues to linger." He's seconded by President of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Group Kevin Tsujihara, who says in press release form "A two-format landscape has led to consumer confusion and indifference toward high definition, which has kept the technology from reaching mass adoption..." Confusion, as you can see, is the cause.

That's right, PlayStation 3 backers, the upcoming hi-definition release of Catwoman is all yours. Print out your commemorative press release, which you'll find after the jump.

Warner Bros. Entertainment to Release its High-Definition DVD Titles Exclusively in the Blu-Ray Disc Format Beginning Later This Year

January 04, 2008

In response to consumer demand, Warner Bros. Entertainment will release its high-definition DVD titles exclusively in the Blu-ray disc format beginning later this year, it was announced today by Barry Meyer, Chairman & CEO, Warner Bros. and Kevin Tsujihara, President, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Group.

"Warner Bros.' move to exclusively release in the Blu-ray disc format is a strategic decision focused on the long term and the most direct way to give consumers what they want," said Meyer. "The window of opportunity for high-definition DVD could be missed if format confusion continues to linger. We believe that exclusively distributing in Blu-ray will further the potential for mass market success and ultimately benefit retailers, producers, and most importantly, consumers."

Warner Home Video will continue to release its titles in standard DVD format and Blu-ray. After a short window following their standard DVD and Blu-ray releases, all new titles will continue to be released in HD DVD until the end of May 2008.

"Warner Bros. has produced in both high-definition formats in an effort to provide consumer choice, foster mainstream adoption and drive down hardware prices," said Jeff Bewkes, President and Chief Executive Officer, Time Warner Inc., the parent company of Warner Bros. Entertainment. "Today's decision by Warner Bros. to distribute in a single format comes at the right time and is the best decision both for consumers and Time Warner."

"A two-format landscape has led to consumer confusion and indifference toward high definition, which has kept the technology from reaching mass adoption and becoming the important revenue stream that it can be for the industry," said Tsujihara. "Consumers have clearly chosen Blu-ray, and we believe that recognizing this preference is the right step in making this great home entertainment experience accessible to the widest possible audience. Warner Bros. has worked very closely with the Toshiba Corporation in promoting high definition media and we have enormous respect for their efforts. We look forward to working with them on other projects in the future."

