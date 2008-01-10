We Are Fans Of This Okami...Yes.

Gotsta love a multifunctional device. As you've probably already sorted out, this is an Okami fan. On both sides, fantastic Okami art. On the handle, a delicate, detailed finish. And in our hearts, a deep sense of longing, because we've never seen something that could keep us so cool in both the literal and metaphorical sense of the word. And yes, we'd be totally cool fanning one of these. We'd bat our eyelids and everything.

Random Stuff Lying Around the Office [Capcom]