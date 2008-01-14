The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Week in Games: Bizarre Mix Edition

It's a bizarre mix of games this week and seeing as I am busy unpacking a myriad of boxes, much of this week will be devoted to that rather than gaming. Although I'm sure I'll be able to sneak some in here and there. Are any of this week's releases going to make on your shopping list?

FlatOut: Head On (PC, PSP)
Crash cars and blow stuff up.

Samurai Warriors: Katana (WII)
Swing your katana in this Samurai Warriors spin off.

Rail Simulator (PC)
You can make trains too, just like the big boys.

Furu Furu Park (WII)
More mini games for the Wii.

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation: Hard Evidence (WII)
The TV show comes to your Wii in game form.

Nanostray 2 (DS)
Part two of the trippy shooter

Nitrobike (WII)
Rocket bikes! Need I say more?

Miami Nights: Singles in the City (DS)
Virtually explore the hot, hot hot Miami singles scene.

Corvette Evolution GT (DS)
Race car driving on your DS.

