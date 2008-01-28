Week in Games: Bomberman Land Edition

It's a rather lean list of titles coming out this week. It's a good time for Bomberman fans with two games coming out on three different platforms. We also get handheld police pursuit action with Pursuit Force for the PSP and the Sims continue their quit overtaking of the planet. Anything strike your fancy this week?

Bomberman Land (WII, PSP)

Bomberman brings hot bombing action to the Wii and PSP.

Bomberman Land Touch! 2 (DS)

The follow up to the popular Bomberman Land Touch for the DS.

Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice (PSP)

Fight gang warfare in Capital City.

The Sims: Castaway Stories (PC)

It's like the Sims version of LOST except you actually know what's going on.