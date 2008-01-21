Week in Games: No More Heroes Edition

We finally start getting some good titles this week with No More Heroes, Advance Wars 2, Pirates of the Burning Sea and Burnout Paradise My wallet is going to start emptying itself again. I can just feel it coming. What are you going to be picking up this week?

No More Heroes (WII)

Suda 51's surreal cel shaded adventures of Travis Touchdown.

Advance Wars: Days of Ruin (DS)

The follow up to the wildly popular Advance Wars hits with a new storyline and wi-fi.

Pirates of the Burning Sea (PC)

Arrrgh! Live the life of a pirate on land and sea in this new MMO.

Burnout Paradise (PS3, X360)

Drive, crash and burn!

Endless Ocean (WII)

Explore the mysterious world under the sea.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (DS)

Pit Mario against Sonic on your DS.

One Piece: Unlimited Adventure (WII)

Search for booty with Capt. Monkey.

Iridium Runners (PS2)

It's a space race!

Rainbow Islands Evolution (PSP)

Bub and Bob are back again in a new old adventure again.