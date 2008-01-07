The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Week in Games: The First Crop Edition

harveybirdmancover.jpg And here they are, the first crop of games in the new year. Nothing that's probably going to knock your socks off, but it's loads better than the previous two weeks. That said, I am actually looking quite forward to the Harvey Birdman Game. I am both a big Phoenix Wright and harvey Birman fan so this game is a perfect fit. Anyone else going to be checking it out?

Kingdom Under Fire: Circle of Doom (X360)
The Kingdom Under Fire series continues. This time as an RPG.

Sonic Riders: Zero Gravity (WII, PS2)
Sonic is at it again. That little blue ball just keeps on rolling.

Omega Five (X360)
Side scrolling shooter action.

NFL Tour (X360, PS3)
More football from EA Sports.

Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law (WII, PS2, PSP)
Harvey Birdman goes all Phoenix Wright style

Jackass the Game (DS)
Words cannot describe the horror.

World Championship Paintball (PS2)
Paintball, a kinder, gentler way to shoot your friends.

Dance Dance Revolution: Disney Channel (PS2)
Get down and funky with your favorite Disney Channel Stars. If you actually have any.

Sea Monsters: A Prehistoric Adventure (DS)
Get cozy with creepy underwater dinosaur things.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles