Week in Games: The First Crop Edition

And here they are, the first crop of games in the new year. Nothing that's probably going to knock your socks off, but it's loads better than the previous two weeks. That said, I am actually looking quite forward to the Harvey Birdman Game. I am both a big Phoenix Wright and harvey Birman fan so this game is a perfect fit. Anyone else going to be checking it out?

Kingdom Under Fire: Circle of Doom (X360)

The Kingdom Under Fire series continues. This time as an RPG.

Sonic Riders: Zero Gravity (WII, PS2)

Sonic is at it again. That little blue ball just keeps on rolling.

Omega Five (X360)

Side scrolling shooter action.

NFL Tour (X360, PS3)

More football from EA Sports.

Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law (WII, PS2, PSP)

Harvey Birdman goes all Phoenix Wright style

Jackass the Game (DS)

Words cannot describe the horror.

World Championship Paintball (PS2)

Paintball, a kinder, gentler way to shoot your friends.

Dance Dance Revolution: Disney Channel (PS2)

Get down and funky with your favorite Disney Channel Stars. If you actually have any.

Sea Monsters: A Prehistoric Adventure (DS)

Get cozy with creepy underwater dinosaur things.