The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Weekend Note: Rainy Days and Mondays

To: Ash and Luke
From: Flynn
Subject: I hate wet socks

Ahoy gents! It has been a rainy weekend here in San Francisco. Every time I've gone out I've come home with my pants soaked to the knee and I think I've gone through about six pairs of socks. Something about wearing wet socks and shoes just sucks my soul. Most of the rest of my weekend has consisted of watching episodes of Trailer Park Boys and more tedious unpacking of boxes. There were however some interesting things going on this weekend. For instance:

I got a triple vibrating hands-on with Rez HD
Cooper Lawrence took back what she said about Mass Effect on Fox News
A Metal Gear Solid Collection for PS2 has appeared for pre-order.

Now I am off to have some dinner and play No More Heroes which has been sitting unopened on the plastic box that is serving as my desk for the last four days. Hope you guys have a great week. Goodnight!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles