Weekend Note: Setting Up House

To: Ash & Luke
From: Flynn
Subject:

Ahoy, gents! The first few weeks of 2008 seem to have been pretty tame. Not a whole lot going on in my world except unpacking lots of boxes. So, in attempt to keep from boring you to tears I'll just move on to the news from this weekend.

Apparently Xbox is crack... for kids!!

We get to see some of the first gameplay vids of the Penny Arcade Game

This Nerf Lancer is really well done

The Chinese are cracking down on online gaming

Well, that about wraps it up for this weekend. Hope you guys have a great week and I'll see you next time. Goodnight!

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

