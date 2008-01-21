Weekend Note: Setting Up House

To: Ash & Luke

Ahoy, gents! The first few weeks of 2008 seem to have been pretty tame. Not a whole lot going on in my world except unpacking lots of boxes. So, in attempt to keep from boring you to tears I'll just move on to the news from this weekend.

Apparently Xbox is crack... for kids!!

We get to see some of the first gameplay vids of the Penny Arcade Game

This Nerf Lancer is really well done

The Chinese are cracking down on online gaming

Well, that about wraps it up for this weekend. Hope you guys have a great week and I'll see you next time. Goodnight!