Weekend Note: Setting Up House

To: Ash & Luke
From: Flynn
Subject:
Ahoy, gents! The first few weeks of 2008 seem to have been pretty tame. Not a whole lot going on in my world except unpacking lots of boxes. So, in attempt to keep from boring you to tears I'll just move on to the news from this weekend.
Apparently Xbox is crack... for kids!!
We get to see some of the first gameplay vids of the Penny Arcade Game
This Nerf Lancer is really well done
The Chinese are cracking down on online gaming
Well, that about wraps it up for this weekend. Hope you guys have a great week and I'll see you next time. Goodnight!
