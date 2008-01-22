The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

WETA, Bless Them, Send Bungie Some Real Halo Weapons

bungieguns.jpg Yeah, the Halo movie's on a long, unpaid vacation, but that doesn't mean Peter Jackson's WETA special effects studio have been sitting on their collective asses. They've already made a bunch of weapons and props for the film, and with the project doing naught but gathering dust, they figured they may as well send some over to Bungie, let them have a go. Here, you can see the results. Sure, Master Chief is handy with a pistol, but could he ever rock a sweater like that? No. No he could not.

bungieguns2.jpg Bungie Weekly Update 01/18/08 [Bungie]

Comments

  • yas Guest

    whoa thats cool

    0
  • Aaron Guest

    Go bungie!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles