The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

WGA Game Writer Nominees

witcherwriting.jpgThe Writer's Guild of America have announced the nominees for its first ever video game writing awards, and for the most part their choices don't completely suck. As a matter of fact, two of my favorite games of last year are up for the award - The PC action RPG The Witcher and alternative timeline action RTS World in Conflict. The complete list:

- Crash of the Titans," written by Christopher Mitchell for Sierra Entertainment
- "Dead Head Fred," written by Dave Ellis and Adam Cogan for D3 Publisher
- "The Simpsons Game," with lead writer Matt Selman, written by Tim Long and Matt Warburton, dialogue by Jeff Poliquin for Electronic Arts
- "The Witcher," with lead story designer Artur Ganszyniec, dialogue by Sebastian Stepien, additional dialogue by Marcin Blacha and writers Sande Chen and Anne Toole for Atari
- "World in Conflict," story design by Christofer Emgard, story consultant Larry Bond and script consultant Ed Zuckerman for Sierra Entertainment.

Crash of the Titans? Really? I suppose that just goes to show that your game can have a great story and still be overwhelmingly mediocre.

WGA announces videogame nominees [Variety]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles