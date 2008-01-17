Wha, People Still Get DS Lite Hinge Cracks?!

DS hinge cracks? That's so 2006. Or is it? In the last day or so, we've gotten emails from readers stating that it is still apparently a problem. Kotaku reader John/RickD39 sent us the above pic, while another reader named Kai had his DS Lite crack for the third time. According to Kai, Nintendo told him it will replace Lite cracks once and have corrected its manufacturing process. We're not sure if these are isolated incidents. Perhaps they are, perhaps they aren't. So! Time for a quick show of hands. Anyone else recently get hinge cracks on newly purchased or fixed DS Lites?