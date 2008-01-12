What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Now that CES 2008 has wrapped up—with just a few leftovers to write up as part of housecleaning duties—we're headed home. And by "we" I mean "me", the guy who will be driving from Las Vegas to Los Angeles today, playing a game of Don't Get Nabbed By California Highway Patrol Doing 90. When I do get home, I'll be playing nothing but Team Fortress 2, Omega Five and a little bit of Super Stardust HD. I've been away from the kids—my PS3 and Xbox 360—and can't wait for a little leisure time.
What's the plan, gang? Got any good gaming planned for the weekend? To the comments, if so!
