What Are You Looking Forward To In 2008?

If 2007 was anything, it was the year of the payoff. The hardware we invested our money into and the games we invested our hopes into finally returned with plenty of interest on the investments (OK, there was Transformers, Lair...look, this is a positive piece, ok?).

But even with plenty of hours worth of '07 AAA gaming left to play, I can already feel a postpartumesque depression on the way. I remember when Assassin's Creed was just an E3 demo hidden in the confines of insta-offices, and Mass Effect just a pile of screenshots saved in one of my "special time" folders.

So before I tear up over a mental montage of these games growing from infants to fine young men, I'm killing the sentimentality and returning to the lust/infatuation phase of gaming. What are you most looking forward to playing in 2008? (One answer apiece in the comments please...let's keep this interesting. Oh, and if you are a Kotaku reader, consider this assignment mandatory.)

Me? Fallout 3. You?

[image]