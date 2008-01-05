Having stayed up way past my 8 PM bed time last night curled up with a cup of chamomile, my wooby and a copy of Team Fortress 2, and now suffering for it, I may have to restrict myself from too much gaming this weekend. It was a bit of a bender, you see. Oh, sure, there'll be some Uncharted: Drake's Fortune and more The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass happening, but I've gotta do my final prep for CES, which kicks off on Sunday night with Bill Gates keynote. Priorities, people. Someone's gotta liveblog this thing!

Other than driving to Vegas and maybe partaking in a multi-blog blackjack tournament to the death, my weekend is looking pretty Team Fortress-y. What about you? What are you playing this weekend?