What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Me? I'm playing Advance Wars: Days of Ruin and I couldn't be happier to have the opportunity. In fact, I'm playing it right now. I swear. It's paused. Okay, that's a lie. I'm actually taking a break from the soon to be released strategy game while posting from an incredibly pretentious, over-priced coffee shop with a smarmy name. But, I promise, once all this unfortunate blogging is done, it's back to the darker, dust filled world of Days of Ruin for me. I'm also planning for a bit of Omega Five finishing and, apparently, a go at Undertow. Good times.

Your plans? What do you have on your plate for a game-filled weekend?