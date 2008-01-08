What is NCsoft Up To?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

ncsofteuropeconcept.jpg Lineage, City of Heroes and Guild Wars publisher is staying hush hush about its upcoming project. Rumors started circulating last week when it was noticed that NCsoft Europe was hiring and had put a buncha concept art on its website. As MMO site Massively points out, the concept art has a mystical-meet-militaristic vibe to it. NCsoft Europe is looking for a bunch of new recruits, so this could be part of the company's Sony deal to bring online games to the PS3 and the PSP. When asked what it was up to, NCsoft Europe replied, "No comment." Figures.
