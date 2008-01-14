What Is The Bionic Commando Megaton Bomb?

Back in November, we reported that Bionic Commando producer Ben Judd said, "In three months, you will be happy." Well, it's been about three months, and we're still unhappy. We're always unhappy! In the short future, Judd assures, there will be an announcement he's dubbed as a "megaton bomb." Over at the game's official site, there is a poll about that "megaton bomb" that apparently hints at what's coming. It reads as:

What do you think the Bionic Commando Megaton will be? • The original Bionic Commando will be released on Virtual Console

• Nathan Spencer will appear as a playable character in Super Smash Brothers Brawl

• A Bionic Commando movie announcement

• A 2D version of the original on next-gen consoles

• A Wii version of Bionic Commando

• Multi-player for Bionic Commando

• A Bionic Commando Collection Pack will be released on handhelds

Multi-player is a given, so that's not much of a megaton. We're betting that the original BC will be re-released on both the Wii and next-gen consoles. We're hoping they get rid of the hot dogs.