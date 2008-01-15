What The Hell Happened to Die Hard?

To: Crecente

From: Ashcraft

Today is Coming of Age Day in Japan, so it's a national holiday. I blogged half a day, spent the rest with the fam. We went to a diner (Skylark), had lunch and then went shopping. Bought a bunch of Pokémon related stuff. So I'll be posting some of that tomorrow.

We're watching Die Hard 4.0 right now. What the hell happened to that series. They really lost me at the third one, and the fourth one is pretty rotten. Everything that was great about the first (or even the second) has been long beaten out of the franchise. A shame.

