What Trent Reznor and Bashcraft Have in Common

And I'm back in Japan! Korea was fun, but that whirlwind trip seriously kicked my ass. Last night in town, I met up with Nick Rumas from 4CR and Gamasutra. He took me out for truly a decilious meal — like one of the best meals I've ever had. Apparently, the last people he showed around Seoul before giving me the tour was Nine Inch Nails. So, yah, showing me around was obviously a MAJOR STEP DOWN.

Really wish I could've spent a week or two traveling around Korea. It's a wonderful place. Definitely want to take Mrs. Bashcraft and Mini-Bash. Speaking of which, when I got back home, the little squirt started speaking in English with me. Usually, he just blabbers away in Japanese. Not sure what prompted this. His English is broken and painfully cute.

Me: "Are you sleepy?"
Mini-Bash: "Me, no. No yet. You are snoopy?"
Me: "No, I'm not sleepy."

He has problems pronouncing "sleepy" it seems.

