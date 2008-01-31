What's Cheaper: Used Copies, Or The Virtual Console?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

cartvvc.jpg JJ Hendricks over at Vintage Computer & Gaming has truly outdone himself. Taking whining over the price of games on the Wii's Virtual Console as his cue, he's looked at the average used-copy price of every single game available on the service, and compared them to the price Nintendo are charging on the VC. His findings? Intriguing.

Your whining is ill-informed. When you total the average cost of every pre-owned copy of a game and compare it to the total cost of every Virtual Console game, it's clear that you're not getting ripped off at all. In fact you're usually (NES excepted) saving cash. Especially if you dig TurboGrafx games.

Here then are the total figures for each console (every available game's price added up) on the service - for rundowns on each individual title (as per the example below), you can visit VC&G yourself.
prices.jpg
NES Games
TOTAL COST - USED: $US 273.53
TOTAL COST - VC: $US 288.00

SNES Games
TOTAL COST - USED: $US 354.38
TOTAL COST - VC: $US 273.53

N64 Games
TOTAL COST - USED: $US 169.42
TOTAL COST - VC: $US 102.00

GENESIS Games
TOTAL COST - USED: $US 406.59
TOTAL COST - VC: $US 353.00

NEO GEO Games
TOTAL COST - USED: $US 135.00
TOTAL COST - VC: $US 72

TURBOGRAFX-16 Games
TOTAL COST - USED: $US 1177.67
TOTAL COST - VC: $US 294.00

TOTALS
TOTAL COST - USED: $US 2516.59
TOTAL COST - VC: $US 1325.00

In short, you buy VC, you save a ton of cash. Of course, how important that is to you depends on how you view the investment. If you view them as games, there solely for your enjoyment, yes, the Virtual Console is the way to go. But if you view your investment as just that - an investment - best stick to the real thing. Genuine copies of a game will only increase in value as time draws incessantly on, but on the Virtual Console? Your games will die the same day your Wii does.
Buying Real Copies of Wii Virtual Console Games...Ouch! [VC&G]

