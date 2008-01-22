The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

White PS3 Coming To America

ps3test.jpg Some filings over on the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) website have revealed that Sony plan to manufacture the white, 40GB PS3 for the American market. The first filings were made in October of last year, but were initially withheld from the public at Sony's request, so as to "avoid premature release of sensitive information prior to marketing or release of this product to the public". The filings are, however, now clearly visible on the FCC's site, including pics of the Commission's testing rig and Sony's declaration that the white PS3 will be manufactured according to FCC regulations. Now all we need is a release date, and we're all set.
FCC ID AK8CBEH1300 [FCC, via PS3 Fanboy]

