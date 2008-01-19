Who's Winning The Console War In The US?

One batch of numbers we didn't touch on from yesterday's NPD sales data figures were the 2007 year-to-date and lifetime-to-date console sales in the US. The figures reveal some enlightening, and for some, distressing, details about the current winners and losers in the US console war. For example, the Nintendo DS, which walked away with the #1 spot in '07, sold a total of 8.5 million units in the US last year, over twice that of the PSP and essentially doubling it's lifetime install base.

The rest of the annual sales are below.

2007 Total Hardware Sales

Nintendo DS - 8,500,000

Wii - 6,290,000

Xbox 360 - 4,620,000

PlayStation 2 - 3,970,000

PSP - 3,820,000

PlayStation 3 - 2,560,000

But who's currently reigning supreme in totals?

The PlayStation 2, of course, which won't be touched by any of its current generation competitors any time soon. The Wii, on the other hand, could easily overtake the install bases of both the Xbox 360 and PSP in a matter of months, if trends continue. That is dependent upon Nintendo meeting demand, naturally.

Here's how the market looks as of December 2007.

Lifetime-To-Date Total Hardware Sales