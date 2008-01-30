Why Aren't These Guys Making the Dragon ball Movie?

When you watch this fan made Dragon Ball Z showdown between super Saiyan Goku and bad dude Freeza, ask yourself this question: Why is Hollywood making a Dragonball film and not these guys? Just imagine what they could do with a proper budget and shudder at what Hollywood will do with one.
