The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Why I'm Cheating On Catan With Arkham Horror

arkham.jpgAt one point, I didn't think there was a board game in existence that could match the supremacy of Settlers of Catan. That Klaus Teuber sure knows what he's doing.

Maybe after being subjected again and again to the monotony of Sorry! and Monopoly something primal and creative must have imploded in his brain. Compelled by what was left (which must have been heaps), he crafted the Catan.

Thank you Klaus. Will have your babies, if we ever meet.

Recently however, my love of Catan has been superseded by a new game - Arkham Horror.

What struck me first was the "Call of Cthulu" branding at the bottom of the box. Yes, I'm hardcore for H.P. Lovecraft. The second thing to whack me in the face with a tantalising appendage was that it's co-operative. The objective of the game is defeat an ancient evil, selected at random at the start. Instead of players competing for this honour, they have to work together, collecting weapons, clues and spells for the ultimate battle. Alternatively, they can go around sealing gates, and when enough have been closed, victory is obtained.

The game recommends 2-5 players, but you could have up to eight taking turns delving into the Necronomicon, exploring the Plateau of Leng or beating the acidic snot out of a Nightgaunt.

Players can choose from 16 different investigators, each with varying proficiencies at fighting, sneaking and swindling Lady Luck. Each investigator also receives a special ability, such as being able to re-roll the dice once per turn or restoring health and sanity.

Arkham Horror adopts a dice-rolling system akin to White Wolf's series of role-playing pen and paper games (Vampire, Werewolf, etc). Players get to roll a certain number of dice, depending on their skill level and bonuses, and fives and sixes on the dice count as a "success". For instance, a player may have a Fight skill of 3 and a sword that provides a +3 bonus. Say they're up against a monster that needs two hits to kill, they'd get to roll six dice and would need two successes to win.

Although the game was developed in the mid-1980s, it was updated, revised and re-released last year. And just this month a new expansion was released - Kingsport Horror - bringing the total additions to the game to four.

I've found 3-4 players to be optimal, and a game can be finished in around two hours, once you know the rules. It's daunting at first, scary even, but once you've got it down it all makes sense.

Fantasy Flight Games: Arkham Horror [Official site]

Comments

  • Alex Guest

    That sounds cool, I love the idea of a co-op boardgame. Another game along those lines is
    'Betrayal at House on the Hill' http://boardgamegeek.com/game/10547

    Instead of Lovecraft it borrows from every B-grade horror movie and is co-op , except for one person who is secretly the traitor. I only played it twice but it was a blast.

    0
  • Yehuda Berlinger Guest

    Logan,

    Just how many other modern games have you played in the twelve years since Settlers of Catan was released? Any of the other 100 games on the top of the Board Game Geek top games list?

    Yehuda

    0
  • Logan Booker Guest

    Not many, I have to say. Something tells me I'll have to start though - if I can find the cash.

    0
  • ozlefty76 @Jeremy

    Try "Ticket to Ride" and "Puerto Rico".

    0
  • vic Guest

    @Yehuda
    Cmon.. settlers is awsome... and if you count the expansions, it's still a recent game lolol

    0
  • The Dok Guest

    I only got this game recently myself. As silly as it sounds, its actually a lot of fun solo. You have to manage multiple investigators but you can beat it relativly quickly, and saves teaching anybody the rules. Still waiting for the reprint of the expansion to come in at Milsims :S

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles