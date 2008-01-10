The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Wii Fit Sells A Million

wiifitmillion.jpgNintendo proves that video games and exercise do indeed work, as their balance board and fitness software combo surpasses the 1 million units sold mark in Japan after barely over a month on the market. According to Japan's business news source Nikkei, the package surpassed the million mark on January 6th, which makes McWhertor some sort of bizarre psychic mutant freak. Personally I am looking forward to getting my hands on this here in the states later this year, as any exercise I can do while sitting in front of my television is quite welcome. I just hope that I managed to keep my 6'6" frame below the 330 pound weight limit for the North American version after two months of constant holiday dinners. *looks down at tummy* It'll be close.

Nintendo's Wii Fit Reaches Milestone Of 1 Million Units Sold [Nikkei (registration required) via GamesIndustry.biz]

