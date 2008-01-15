Wii Fit Gets a Mat (Yes, a MAT)

Japanese peripheral maker Hori is releasing a mat to be used with Wii Fit. The "Wii Fit Mat" (so clever) is pretty self-explanatory: Put it on the floor, under the Wii Fit Balance Board. We guess it'll help prevent slippage, which so far hasn't been much of a problem. Haven't heard of people flailing wildly into their TVs...
This goes on sale in February for around $US 32. Pricey!
Wii Mat [Famitsu]
