Wii Fit Has Gone Too Far This Time


Look, Nintendo, you're making money, you're selling units, we're happy for you. But what the hell is this? A sitting still contest? Sitting painfully on a small plastic brick is not fun. It's not even fit. It's bullshit.

  • Kent Bowley Guest

    Its great that you hate sitting on a square brick but...........

    they did make other commercials to y'know

    when i was in japan recently they had the wii fit doing all sorts of crazy things all over the television and subway screen things.

