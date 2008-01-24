Look, Nintendo, you're making money, you're selling units, we're happy for you. But what the hell is this? A sitting still contest? Sitting painfully on a small plastic brick is not fun. It's not even fit. It's bullshit.
Wii Fit Has Gone Too Far This Time
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Its great that you hate sitting on a square brick but...........
they did make other commercials to y'know
when i was in japan recently they had the wii fit doing all sorts of crazy things all over the television and subway screen things.