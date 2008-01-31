Wii Getting Neo Geo Arcade Stick

The Hori fighting wha? Huh? Who knows. Nobody cares anymore. Not with news that the Neo Geo Stick 2, that stellar SNK/Sega collaboration for the PS2, is headed for the Wii. It'll support both Wii and VC titles, ships in April and will set you back ¥4560 (a pinch under $US 50). No idea whether it'll be the same as the PS2's black version, or if they'll decide there's a shortage of white peripherals for the Wii that needs to be urgently addressed.

Neo Geo Stick 2 coming to Wii [Wii Fanboy]