Wii GH3 Owners, Please Sign Here For Your Replacement Discs

monowii.jpgAnyone who would like their 20th century copy of Guitar Hero III exchanged for a copy of the Pro Logic II one they originally paid for, your time has almost come. If you head on over to Activision's support site, you can pre-register for the replacement disc's mailout campaign, which means you'll be notified as soon as it kicks off. After that, you should be well on your way to enjoying the game in surround sound. Hopefully, that's not too far away. Until then, you'll just have to soldier on.
Activision Support [via Go Nintendo]

