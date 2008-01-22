Wii GHIII Discs Expected In February

Since you've already done what was asked of you and registered for Activision's GHIII rebate program, you're probably sitting in a little fort made of boxes and sheets, camped out near your front door, waiting for the mailman to turn up with your new game disc. If you are, and need to know how many boxes of pop tarts and long-life milk you'll need to maintain your vigil, know Activision reckon the discs will be shipping in February.

GH3 Wii Replacement Discs Expected in February [Shacknews]