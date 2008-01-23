Wii Hack Simulates Microsoft Surface

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Microsoft's Surface technology sure is nifty, but it's going to cost a pretty penny. Oh, and it's real world applications are a bit questionable, too. But this Wii-mote hack, done in the Johnny Lee style does its best to recreate the Surface tech, without leaving greasy finger prints. Maestro, as its creators at Cynergy have named it, require a Wii remote and a pair of LED gloves—soon to be obsolete when we'll have the diodes embedded in our fingertips in the not too distant future—in order to work. More details are available by press play or visiting the YouTube page on the matter.

Cynergy Labs: Project Maestro [YouTube via Gizmodo AU]

