Wii Outsells PS3 Three-To-One

Nintendo sold three times as many Wii in Japan last year as Sony sold Playstation 3s, according to Enterbrain.

Bloomberg reports that Nintendo sold 3.63 million Wii last year in Japan while Sony sold 1.21 PS3. Microsoft placed a distant third with 257,841 consoles sold.

The sales figures come months after Sony cut the prices of the PS3 in Japan by as much as 10 percent. A new, cheaper model, introduced in Japan in November, helped the PS3 outsell the Wii for the first time in Japan from Oct. 29 to Nov. 25, according to Enterbrain.

