Wii Peripheral Arms Race Heats Up

This is Dragon's latest shot at cashing in on the Wii peripheral market. It is also proof that Dragon have gone peripheral MAD. Their "8 In 1 Weapon Kit" pack is almost as advertised: you get seven weapons (well, six and a shield) in the one box. Two swords, two knives, an axe, a gun and the shield. The mystery eighth weapon is your own imagination.

Wii - Weapon Kit 8 in 1 Bundle Set [Shop 4 Tech, via Wii Fanboy]