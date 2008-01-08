Wii Promoting Internet In Japan

Remember when we brought news that Japanese telecom company NTT was getting its Wii on? NTT is offering a cut-rate broadband sign up deal that provides online access as well as on-site set-up for Wii users. Here's the first fresh of that NTT/Nintendo marriage, complete with online SSBB battles, eggs and actress Masami Nagasawa. An online provider using the Wii to promote the internet. The irony.