This is 4Gamers' 2.1 speaker setup for the Nintendo Wii. As you can see, the product carries the Official Nintendo Seal. It's also crafted to look like a Wii, with two Nunchuk speakers and a subwoofer that...somewhat resembles the console itself. In much the same way Britney circa 2007 somewhat resembles Britney circa 1999. Strangely there's no mention of it on 4Gamer's own neglected, outdated site, but advertisements for the set are starting to pop up here and there, so we'll go ahead and presume they're real and that 4Gamers really do intend to sell them to you. Sometime. Somewhere.
Wii Speakers Look Like Wii (After Marriage And Kids)
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink