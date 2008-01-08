Wii Speakers Look Like Wii (After Marriage And Kids)

This is 4Gamers' 2.1 speaker setup for the Nintendo Wii. As you can see, the product carries the Official Nintendo Seal. It's also crafted to look like a Wii, with two Nunchuk speakers and a subwoofer that...somewhat resembles the console itself. In much the same way Britney circa 2007 somewhat resembles Britney circa 1999. Strangely there's no mention of it on 4Gamer's own neglected, outdated site, but advertisements for the set are starting to pop up here and there, so we'll go ahead and presume they're real and that 4Gamers really do intend to sell them to you. Sometime. Somewhere.