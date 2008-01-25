Wii To Bypass Lifetime GameCube Sales Any Minute Now

Nintendo's financial results for the previous quarter, released earlier today, were nothing less than impressive. What's even potentially more impressive was how quickly it appears the Wii will overtake lifetime-to-date sales of its predecessor, the Nintendo GameCube. According to Nintendo's own numbers, the GameCube had sold 21.72 million units over the course of its six year-plus lifespan, as of December 31, 2007. The Wii, just 14 months on the market, has sold 20.13 million, putting the waggle-box a mere 1.59 million units behind the 'Cube.
In Wii terms, that ain't nothin'.
With Nintendo now manufacturing 1.8 million Wiis a month and seemingly selling every on of those consoles, it won't be long until the Wii overtakes the GameCube, if it hasn't already.
