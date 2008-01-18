The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Wii-mote Makes Better Surgeons

dont-let-dr-mario-touch-you_425-762531.jpg Before your doctor puts you under the knife, it might be good for him or her to put the Wii under it. A US study showed that surgeons in training who warmed up with Wii games like Marble Mania scored higher on virtual surgeries than those who didn't. American doctors at the Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center in Arizona are now creating software that will allow surgeons to practice using the Wii-mote. Says Dr. Kanav Kohel, one of the physicians involved with the project:

The whole point about surgery is to execute small, finely controlled movements with your hands, and that is exactly what you get playing... But you don't gain a lot from swinging an imaginary tennis racket.

Tell us about it.
Surgeons Are Better [Telegraph via Next Generation][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles