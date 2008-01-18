Wii-mote Makes Better Surgeons

Before your doctor puts you under the knife, it might be good for him or her to put the Wii under it. A US study showed that surgeons in training who warmed up with Wii games like Marble Mania scored higher on virtual surgeries than those who didn't. American doctors at the Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center in Arizona are now creating software that will allow surgeons to practice using the Wii-mote. Says Dr. Kanav Kohel, one of the physicians involved with the project:

The whole point about surgery is to execute small, finely controlled movements with your hands, and that is exactly what you get playing... But you don't gain a lot from swinging an imaginary tennis racket.

Tell us about it.

Surgeons Are Better [Telegraph via Next Generation][Pic]