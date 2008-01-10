Wii Ware Launching In March?

Could Wii Ware be launching in March? It is if Dutch developers Engine are to be believed, who when sending out press releases announcing their upcoming Wii Ware title, Project Bang, say the service will be launching in March. Which is news to us! They also say Wii Ware games will be purchased with Wii Points from the Wii Shop, just like Virtual Console titles. Nintendo are keeping quiet on the subject, but with February's GDC running from February 18-22, it sure would be a good time to announce a service that's launching in March. Presser follows if you're at all interested.

Doetinchem, January 9th 2008 - Engine Software, developer based in the Netherlands, today announces that it has started its first development project for the Nintendo WiiWare service. The debut title, for now dubbed "Project Bang!", will be a casual game type with very addictive gameplay using the unique Wii Remote controller functionality, and will support a two-player battle mode.

Nintendo's WiiWare service is a new downloadable game content service that is scheduled to be launched in March 2008. Players will be able to purchase and download WiiWare games directly from the Wii Shop Channel in exchange for Wii Points. "WiiWare brings new levels of creativity and value to the ever-growing population of Wii owners.", as stated by Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime.

Ruud van de Moosdyk, VP of Development at Engine Software: "We are very excited about our first game for the WiiWare service. When we acquired our official Wii license last year we already had several concepts written up that would be ideal for WiiWare, and Project Bang! is the first to actually go into production. We wanted to get rolling on this exciting new platform early on, and I am quite happy we are now on schedule to do just that. "

In the near future Engine Software will be releasing more information (including the final name), and screenshots of Project Bang!, as well as more news regarding future plans for the platform. Project Bang! is scheduled to be completed early on in the service's operational status, but no exact date can be given at this time.