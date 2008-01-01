The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Win A Copy Of Grand Theft Auto III, Signed By Jack Thompson

gta_iii_by_jt.jpgWe've seen people go to extreme lengths for both charity and eBay auctions, but this particular item, a copy of Grand Theft Auto III signed by fan fave Jack Thompson at VGXPO, combines the two in an attractive package. According to the listing, the PlayStation 2 version of the game can be yours (we think) for the low, low price of $US 4,000, the proceeds of which will be redirected in full to the Child's Play charity. There's even a picture of the signee and auction lister—who we're told is not TV's famous Wil Wheaton—to aid in the proof of authenticity.

What is suspect, however, is whether you actually get the signed copy of the game for your four large, seemingly the entire point of dropping this much cash on a used PS2 game. The eBay listing comes with the unclear note "Please note: I do not actually want to sell this. I am just listing it for show and to hopefully win a contest. However, if you want to spend $US 4000 on this then I will donate 100% of the proceeds to Child's Play Charity." The seller does have a 99.9% positive rating, so I wager you'll be satisfied. If you do decide to give up the cash, let us know when (and if) you get it.

Grand Theft Auto III Signed By Jack Thompson (PS2) [eBay - thanks, Rick!]

Comments

  • Mnementh2230 Guest

    Guys, that sounds a lot like Jack, if you ever read his posts from pre-ban GamePolitics.com

    He says HOOAH quite a bit - he picked it up from "Scent of a Woman", I believe, and refuses to stop using it despite the fact that it is an insult to our soldiers.

    The bravado, the insults, and the "sociopath" comment are all 100% JT. If it's a spoof, it's a damn good one.

    As for his bravado, I think he has to force himself to believe that, especially considering how many times he has lost recently. I don't recall the last video-game related thing he actually ever won, besides a debate against an opponent who wasn't educated on the subject-matter. He's a persistant failure, I'll give him that.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles