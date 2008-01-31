Win Imagine Babies From Girl Gamer Mag

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

girlgamercover.jpgHey girls! The second issue of Future's Girl Gamer - the UK's first Nintendo-centric games magazine for girls - is coming this March, and have they got a contest for you! Within the pages the pink titled magazine with its pink DS sporting cover girl is a giveaway that you can't afford to pass up, considering your unique role in populating the planet. They're giving away 10 copies of Ubisoft's pet baby simulator, Imagine Babies, along with a shiny new and most likely pink DS to play it on. Combine it with the cover story on Cooking Mama, and you'll snag yourself a husband of strong breeding stock in no time! Hit the jump for the cover in all its glory, along with a little more exposition.

I had no clue they were even doing a Girl Gamer magazine in the United Kingdom, much less one with a pink title and a focus on the Nintendo side of gaming. According to a press release issued by the company, "The debut issue, which was distributed in November proved a fantastic success with readers and software publishers alike". Indeed the launch went so smoothly that we weren't even aware it happened. I am assuming they kept us out of the loop in order to secure valuable girl secrets that we men just couldn't handle.

UK Kotakuites can look forward to seeing the latest Girl Gamer packed in alongside other quality girl publications, such as Panini's Bliss aimed at 12-16 year old girls, and Mizz for the 10-14 set. About the right time for ladies to put aside those hopes and dreams and start picking out baby clothes.

I know what some of you are thinking here. Promoting a game about making babies and being a good mother to children at such a young age in a magazine that tosses around more pink that an explosion at the Pepto factory might give girls a jaded view of the potential they have to do great things in the world. Poppycock I say! What bad could possibly come from teaching young girls about raising babies?

