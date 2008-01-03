The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Winner of the $US 2K Shopping Bot Contest

kotakucash-thumb.jpg

There were more than 34 pages of comments and entries for our year-end Shopping Bot contest. And I can see why. Not only were we offering to give someone $US 2,000 in game-related gear, we're going to do the shopping to pick it up and then ship it out to the lucky winner. And by we I mean me.

I just spent the past hour picking through the posts to find the entries and then used Random.Org to randomly select the winner. Who is listed on the jump page. Cross your fingers:

The winner, from what I could find, only entered the contest a single time, back on Dec. 17. He also seems more of a regular reader over at our sister sites Lifehacker and The Consumerist. Maybe this will change that. The winner is Snwbrder0721. CONGRATS!!!

If you're the lucky winner please contact us ASAP at editor AT Kotaku from the email address you used to create your commenting account.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles