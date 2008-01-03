Winner of the $US 2K Shopping Bot Contest

There were more than 34 pages of comments and entries for our year-end Shopping Bot contest. And I can see why. Not only were we offering to give someone $US 2,000 in game-related gear, we're going to do the shopping to pick it up and then ship it out to the lucky winner. And by we I mean me.

I just spent the past hour picking through the posts to find the entries and then used Random.Org to randomly select the winner. Who is listed on the jump page. Cross your fingers:

The winner, from what I could find, only entered the contest a single time, back on Dec. 17. He also seems more of a regular reader over at our sister sites Lifehacker and The Consumerist. Maybe this will change that. The winner is Snwbrder0721. CONGRATS!!!

If you're the lucky winner please contact us ASAP at editor AT Kotaku from the email address you used to create your commenting account.