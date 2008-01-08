Wireless Wishes Granted By Nyko



Gamers of every system will likely be pleased with the line-up of new products announced by Nyko Technologies at CES. Wii fans should be especially pleased, as Nyko will be coming out with the Wireless Nunchuck, and The Frontman wireless guitar (you'd think some other third-party manufacturer would have jumped on this sooner, but hey, I'll take what I can get). Some of Nyko's upcoming and recently released products will be available for a hands-on demo at CES, although I imagine there won't be much of a line-up to try the new Charge Base 2, as recharging batteries isn't the thrill it once was.

Hit the jump for some early 2008 goodies.

The Wireless Nunchuck (MSRP: $US 29.99) has full accelerometer support and is fully compatible with all games that use the Nunchuck, and offers 30 hours of battery life on two AAA batteries. It's currently scheduled to be released early 2008.

The Frontman wireless guitar is available for the Wii and the PS3 (costing $US 49.99 and $US 59.99 respectively), and comes with all your standard guitar bits and notions of rock-and-roll grandeur, along with interchangeable pick guards. The Wii guitar is compatible with Guitar Hero III, while the PS3 version will work with Guitar Hero III and Rock Band.

The Charge Base 360 is Nyko's offering of a convenient way to keep those Xbox 360 controllers charged. It comes with two custom-designed NiMH batteries, plus additional spaces to drop in and charge. The included docking station will charge two controllers for up to 25 hours of game play, and the whole unit should be available Q1 2008, for MSRP: $US 29.99.

For the PSP fans, there's the PSP Charger Grip (although it's only compatible with the PSP-2000), designed to simulate holding a controller and be more ergonomic. It also extends battery life by up to ten hours, thanks to the rechargeable lithium-ion battery built in. It's scheduled to be out Q1 2008 for MSRP: $US 29.99.

And the PSP gets another offering, with the TV-Link cable for the PSP-2000, enabling players to connect the system to their HDTV through high definition component cable. Those who want to see all the UMD action on the big(ger) screen, look for the TV Link in Q1 2008, for MSRP: $US 14.99.

Finally, Nyko announced one more item for the PS3, the Zero Wireless Controller. It has a metal polymer hybrid design, and provides up to 25 hours of gameplay with the included rechargeable NiMH battery. It also features a wireless range of up to 30 feet, durable backlit LED buttons, curved triggers, full six axis motion, dual vibration motors, and comes in three colours. It will be available for MSRP: $US 59.99 in Q1 2008.