WolfQuest Is Out Right Now!

Wait, Wolfquest is out already? Where were our press releases? Our embeddable launch trailers? Our large, zipped asset packs? Nowhere, that's where, so we're left to find out about this ourselves: Wolfquest (or at least it's first episode) has been released, and is ready for download. It's a 75MB download, is available for both Windows and Mac, and is FREE. If only we'd known this last week, before we went ahead and ran our now-worthless GOTYs. Mario Galaxy's OK, we guess, but does he SMELL ELK? No, he sure as shit does not.