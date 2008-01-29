Woolworths Drops HD-DVD, Praises PS3

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

hddvdtrashed.jpgWoolworths may be dead in the states, but the retail establishment lives on across the pond, though without the famous soda fountains, crappy American discount items, and - come March - without HD-DVD. The High Street retailer has announced that come March they will no longer be stocking HD-DVD titles at their retail locations, selling off their remaining stock and any new titles that might pop up via their website. They cite the large number of Brits now Blu-ray ready as the reasoning behind the move, and it's largely due to Sony's latest console.

"The main reason is the success of Sony's PlayStation 3 machine. Because it plays Blu-ray discs, there are over three quarters of a million homes in the UK that can view the new high definition format."

Another nail in HD-DVD's coffin as the first major UK retailer drops them like a bad habit. Sad to see it go, but glad to see a clear winner finally emerging.

Woolworths backs Blu-Ray format over HD DVD [RetailBulletin via GamesIndustry]

