Work and Play: A Peek Inside the Lives of Gaming's Greatest Readers

When Brian first told me what I was going to be doing, I'll admit I was a little overwhelmed at the thought of going through potentially hundreds of photos, and making them presentable for all the world to see. But now I understand why Crecente called the first gallery his "labour of love". It was really exciting getting hear from you guys and receiving stories about your gaming setups from all over the world. I'm a little sad I couldn't include all the great stories you guys provided me with, but I think many of these pictures speak for themselves.

I hope you all enjoy looking through these galleries as much as I enjoyed putting them together!

To check out the desks and gaming setups of big names in gaming like David Jaffe, Sid Meier, and Penny Arcade's "Gabe" and "Tycho", visit the original gallery: Work and Play: A Peek Inside the Lives of Gaming's Greatest (with updates always being added, including new photos this week from Tommy Tallarico and Ted Brown, Lead Level Designer for Buzz Monkey Software.).