World's First 7.1 Game Announced, You Are Not Affected

Got a 7.1 surround sound system at your place? No, didn't think so. Let's just imagine more than 0.3% of you do, though, and draw attention to the fact that Sierra's upcoming title Prototype will be the first game to ever support the format at launch. What does this mean? As we already established, to 99.7% of you, squat. But for anyone who's decided 8 speakers > 6 speakers, and then decided to go out and get yourself adequately set up, you'll no doubt be chuffed!

Prototype first to use new 7.1 surround sound [CVG]