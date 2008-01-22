Wrap-o-matic: Monday Night

Smell that? It's the mouth-watering scent of things working again. I'd bottle it if I could and name it "Manfume", because I'm kooky like that.

Fracture Hero's New Look Less camp, more hero-like.

Advance Wars: Days of Ruin Campaign Impressions Judging by these impressions, Advance Wars won't be ruining your day any time soon (read: It's good).

EA Reveals Cartoony, Free To Play Battlefield Heroes Free ad-supported games. I like the free part, but I'm undecided on the ads. Seems publishers are keen on the business model regardless.

WETA, Bless Them, Send Bungie Some Real Halo Weapons Don't get too excited, they're fake. But fake doesn't mean they can't be sexy-looking.

Three New SSBB Characters Accidentally Leaked? Just goes to show that no matter how hard you try, it's physically impossible to keep Jigglypuff under your hat.

Gordon Freeman Pours Heart Out On Coast To Coast The man never speaks... except on talk-back radio.