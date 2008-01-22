The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Wrap-o-matic: Monday Night

Smell that? It's the mouth-watering scent of things working again. I'd bottle it if I could and name it "Manfume", because I'm kooky like that.

Fracture Hero's New Look Less camp, more hero-like.

Advance Wars: Days of Ruin Campaign Impressions Judging by these impressions, Advance Wars won't be ruining your day any time soon (read: It's good).

EA Reveals Cartoony, Free To Play Battlefield Heroes Free ad-supported games. I like the free part, but I'm undecided on the ads. Seems publishers are keen on the business model regardless.

WETA, Bless Them, Send Bungie Some Real Halo Weapons Don't get too excited, they're fake. But fake doesn't mean they can't be sexy-looking.

Three New SSBB Characters Accidentally Leaked? Just goes to show that no matter how hard you try, it's physically impossible to keep Jigglypuff under your hat.

Gordon Freeman Pours Heart Out On Coast To Coast The man never speaks... except on talk-back radio.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles