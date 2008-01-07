Wrap-o-matic: Over The Weekend

Welcome back folks to a new year of gaming with Kotaku AU! We're as excited as you are as to what the next 12 months hold, as long as there's nothing that involves the world exploding or my fingers turning into tentacles.

It's Not You, It's Me: Game Design and Consumers I think this makes a lot of sense. Personally, I have no idea why Super Mario Galaxy is so popular. I'm not saying it's a bad game, but I really had trouble playing it for extended periods of time.

Super Smash Bros Brawl Japanese Commercials First Super Smash Bros Brawl ads. You gotta love them.

The Evil Dead GH Guitar This is made of awesome and win. Well, it's actually made of plastic and metal, but we can drool and pretend it's constructed of these intangibles.

Kotaku Originals: From Komment King to a Shopping Spree A big wad of original stories from your favourite gaming blog. Quite a few stories you may have missed over the holiday break.

Longtime GameSpot Reviewer Leaves, Cites Gerstmann Firing With others to follow soon? A story to keep your eye on.